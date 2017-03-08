New nonprofit plans to advocate for Greitens and his agenda - KCTV5

New nonprofit plans to advocate for Greitens and his agenda

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A new nonprofit started by Gov. Greitens' campaign treasurer plans to advocate for the governor and his agenda, is raising some concerns because it can accept unlimited contributions and won't be required to disclose who is making contributions. (KCTV5) A new nonprofit started by Gov. Greitens' campaign treasurer plans to advocate for the governor and his agenda, is raising some concerns because it can accept unlimited contributions and won't be required to disclose who is making contributions. (KCTV5)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

A new nonprofit started by Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign treasurer plans to advocate for the governor and his agenda, is raising some concerns because it can accept unlimited contributions and won't be required to disclose who is making contributions.

The Kansas City Star reports Austin Chambers, who is now Greitens' senior adviser, founded the nonprofit, called A New Missouri Inc.

Greitens' campaigned on ethics reform and ridding government of special-interests and corrupt career politicians. But he has refused to disclose who contributed millions to his campaign, who paid for his inauguration and who is paying for his travel around the state.

State Rep. Gina Mitten, a St. Louis Democrat, says Greitens' ethics promises are hollow if he continues to "conduct business in the shadows."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.