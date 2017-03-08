Royals move several players to minor league camp

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has reassigned eight players to minor league camp.

Pitchers Jonathan Dziedzic, Luke Farrell, Eric Skoglund and Josh Staumont; catchers Xavier Fernandez and Chase Vallot: outfielder Alfredo Escalera and infielder Corey Toups have been reassigned.

In addition, the club has optioned pitcher Kyle Zimmer to double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas.

The Royals now have 55 active players remaining in Major League camp, which does not include left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn, who is on the 60-day disabled list.

Of those 55 players remaining in camp, 16 of them are non-roster invitees.

