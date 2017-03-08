Positivity, resilience rises from tornado devastation in Oak Grove

People living in Oak Grove are finally beginning to collect belongings and clean the inside of their homes.

Many are waiting on insurance estimates to determine just how much damage was done. However, one woman says no matter the cost, she’s thankful her family survived.

Robin Bishop has lived in her Oak Grove home for two years. She never has to come to a certain portion of her basement unless she’s doing laundry. But Monday, she and her daughter had to huddle together in the corner, and they began to pray. They say it’s that room that saved their lives when they started to feel the cement walls surrounding them start to shake.

"It’s pretty devastating," she recalls saying as she made her way through the broken windows and shards of glass to step outside.

Her first sight was her ex-brother in-law’s home gone.

"I didn’t realize how strong it was, 150 mph winds. I can’t even imagine that we still have a neighborhood, so we’re blessed," she said.

The positivity and resilience in the community are almost as easy to see as the destruction itself.

Bishop says she knew she would be OK when volunteers immediately began flooding the streets.

"Everybody is there for each other, and it’s something that we are super lucky to have and not everybody has that," she said.

The worst damage in Bishop's home is her oldest daughter’s room who passed away last year.

"I think there are some things we can salvage out of this. I think there are some," she said.

Her focus is now finding those items that can’t be replaced and doing whatever part she can to get her town back on its feet.

"Sometimes, it is physical support, emotional support or financial support. Regardless of what it is, Oak Grove gives that to each other, and I can’t be prouder than anything to say that I live here," she said.

Bishop says she’s not exactly sure when she’ll be able to move back into her home, but she hopes it's soon. She says there’s nowhere else she’d rather be than in her home in Oak Grove.

