Congressman Cleaver visits with residents in Oak Grove after tornado

After tornadoes swept through Oak Grove on Monday, relief efforts have poured in from throughout the metro area.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver visited the town on Wednesday to tour the damage and talk with people who were home when the tornado hit.

Ruth Grote lives in Oak Grove and hid in her bathroom when the tornado hit. She spoke with the Democratic Representative as he walked through the area.

Grote’s bedroom door went flying, her roof is missing and insulation now litters the property. She says she is lucky to be alive.

“Things started flying and booming and I thought, where did that door come from? It was from the bedroom, anyway, I’m here but it was really something else,” Grote said.

Grote was ecstatic to see Cleaver.

She is hopeful he can get Oak Grove the help the city needs.

Cleaver said he wanted to see the damage.

“This is scary, I grew up in North Texas, so tornadoes were common and this could have easily been one of the major tragedies of the year in terms of storms,” Cleaver said.

The congressman’s concerns are with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He says a disaster must cause a certain amount of damage before the federal government steps in to help.

Cleaver wants to make sure Oak Grove gets that assistance and says he will push for it in Washington D.C. after hearing what people went through here.

