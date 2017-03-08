Body found inside burning vehicle near Clinton Lake - KCTV5

Body found inside burning vehicle near Clinton Lake

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found inside a burning vehicle near Clinton Lake.  (KCTV5)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found inside a burning vehicle near Clinton Lake. 

Deputies were called shortly before noon Tuesday to Rockhaven Campground, 1046 E. 700 Rd., for a car fire.

When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on fire inside the campground area. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle. 

No other details were immediately released. 

