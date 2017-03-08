Body found inside burning vehicle near Clinton Lake

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found inside a burning vehicle near Clinton Lake. (KCTV5)

Deputies were called shortly before noon Tuesday to Rockhaven Campground, 1046 E. 700 Rd., for a car fire.

When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on fire inside the campground area. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle.

No other details were immediately released.

