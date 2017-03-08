Man killed in T-bone crash in KCK

A man was killed in a T-bone crash Tuesday evening, the Kansas City, KS Police Department says. (KCTV5)

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to an injury accident in the 6800 block of Kaw Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a gray Lincoln MKZ that had collided with a red Dodge Charger.

The initial investigation revealed that the Lincoln was occupied by two men in their 40s. They were traveling west on Kaw Drive when they struck the Charger.

The Charger was turning east on Kaw Drive and was occupied by a man in his 50s who was found dead at the scene from his injuries sustained.

The two occupants of the MKZ were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

On March 9, the man who died was identified as Paul Egr, a 50-year-old white man from Kansas City, Kansas.

