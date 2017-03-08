Kansas suspends star freshman Jackson for Big 12 opener

Head Coach Bill Self says the accident happened on Feb. 2. (AP)

Top-ranked Kansas has suspended star freshman Josh Jackson for the Jayhawks' opening game of the Big 12 Tournament after he backed into a parked car last month and fled the scene.

Kansas coach Bill Self announced the punishment Wednesday. The No. 1 seed Jayhawks will play eighth-seeded TCU or No. 9 seed Oklahoma in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Self said the incident happened on Feb. 2.

"Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday," Self said. "He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”

This is not the first time Jackson has been on the hot seat with the Kansas coaching staff. Jackson was charged with criminal damage to property less than $1,000, a misdemeanor, for his actions on Dec. 9, 2016, at the Yacht Club in Lawrence.

