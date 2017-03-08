Wanted: Andre Wright - KCTV5

Wanted: Andre Wright

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Andre Wright is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape and kidnapping. (CrimeStoppers) Andre Wright is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape and kidnapping. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Andre Wright is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape and kidnapping.

The original sex offense happened in 2009 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman.

Wright was last known to be homeless and his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in both Wyandotte County, KS and Jackson County, MO. Wright should be considered dangerous.

