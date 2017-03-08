Chiefs' Harris arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession - KCTV5

Chiefs' Harris arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Harris, 25 was arrested at 4:22 p.m. and charged with felony possession of marijuana and paraphernalia possession. (AP) Harris, 25 was arrested at 4:22 p.m. and charged with felony possession of marijuana and paraphernalia possession. (AP)
BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris has been arrested on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris was a passenger in a car stopped Tuesday on Interstate 49. He was taken to the Bates County Jail, where he was booked and released. He has not been charged.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the car was stopped for a traffic violation. He says a trooper smelled marijuana and found the drug on Harris.

The 25-year-old Harris was the Chiefs' backup tight end behind Travis Kelce the last two seasons and has played in 32 games while making 20 starts. The fourth-year tight end had 17 receptions for 124 yards in 2016, both career highs. 

KCTV5 reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs. They have not issued a statement.

