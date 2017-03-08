Chiefs' Demetrius Harris gets jail time after marijuana arrest

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris will spend two days in jail as part of a plea agreement related to an arrest last year for marijuana possession. (Bates County Jail)

According to court records, Harris given was given a suspended imposition of sentence of two years unsupervised probation, complete 80 hours of community service within 90 days, serve 48 hours of shock time, complete the NFL drug program, pay board bill in the amount of $70.00 and a judgment of $10 plus court costs. As for the charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, he must pay a fine of $500.

The original charge was a felony which could have meant a much lengthier sentence.

Harris was a passenger in a car stopped last March on Interstate 49. He was taken to the Bates County Jail, where he was booked and released.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the car was stopped for a traffic violation. He says a trooper smelled marijuana and found the drug on Harris.

Harris, 26, has played in 56 games with the Chiefs making 30 starts. The fourth-year tight end is coming off his best season with 18 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown.

