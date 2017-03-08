Smithville calls for volunteers to clear tornado damage

People in Smithville are still trying to put everything back together after an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of the town on Monday.

There is a call out for volunteers to come out and help, but there are a few requirements the city is asking for:

Must be able to lift medium to heavy storm debris.

Must wear work shoes, no open toe shoes.

Must be able to work in at least two hours shifts.

Long sleeves are recommended due to fiberglass insulation.

Must sign up by 10 a.m. or will mostly likely be turned away.

All volunteers will need to attend a mandatory safety meeting.

The city says the number of volunteers will be limited during the first day of clean-up efforts, giving the city room to bring in additional equipment.

On Wednesday, members of the community were hard at work.

People are packing up what they can from their homes, gathering debris littered throughout their yards and helping their neighbors do the same.

While many homes in Smithville have extensive damage, complete strangers are coming in to lend a helping hand to those who need it most.

And homeowners like Wayne Watson couldn't be more grateful.

"We've had people come and help board up the house, anything we need, they say don't hesitate to call, we'll help," Watson said. "We had people come and bring lunches yesterday for everybody, people bringing water to everybody, just wanting to know what they can do to help."

A local company has stepped up to help out with the recovery efforts.

Metro Restoration has been responding to disasters across the country for 13 years, but this is the first time they've responded to a disaster just a mile away from the owner's house.

Chris Magher owns Metro Restoration and he says although they're used to seeing a lot of damage on the job, this time it was different for them.

"It's home, these are people that we see in the grocery store," Magher said. "Smithville is a small town and so it was very important for us to stay here and not go anywhere and help the people we're around."

Metro Restoration began working just minutes after the storm passed on Monday and are a big part of the reason many roofs, windows and garages are boarded up.

All requests for assistance as well as offers to volunteer should be emailed to smithville.tornado@smithvillemo.org.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.