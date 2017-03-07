Many in and outside of Oak Grove help community following devastating tornado

Hundreds of homes were damaged in Oak Grove following a tornado on Monday. (Emily SInovic/KCTV5)

The devastation in Oak Grove is bringing out the best in people.

The Red Cross has set up at the Civic Center with toiletry kits at a place for people to wash up.

But down the street, there was a different kind of collection going on involving the clean-up effort.

At the local library, even a small sawzall would do the trick in a pinch. People came from down the street to help clean up, realizing if they were spared, this was a good way to show their gratitude.

"I was like, we have to get out there and help them," said Oak Grove resident Delaney Easter."

"It's my town," Laurie Easter said. "It's her town. She was born and raised here."

But it wasn't just locals pitching in.

The manager of the Blue Springs Home Depot backed up to the Oak Grove Methodist Church bearing gloves, tarps, flashlights, industrial debris bags, and the store's signature orange buckets for collecting the small mementos amidst the rubble.

"They can't really carry a large tote around because of the area and it's hard to walk through some of the debris, so just one hand on the bucket and one hand putting stuff in there, said Bob Gates of Blue Springs Home Depot.

Earlier they got supplies from Menards in Independence and Belton, including chainsaw oil.

"The turnout for this community has really been heartfelt," said Rick Bedwell, a church member. "You have to really experience it to see what it's like really."

No one has taken the Red Cross up on their cots, so they will be closing and re-opening at 6 a.m.

They are offering meals Wednesday as well.

The church will be gathering skilled workers Wednesday night to figure out how to best allocate their offers in the coming days.

Anyone who would like to help those affected by the storm can visit the donation drop-off sites at the Independence Community Services League in both Blue Springs, MO and Grain Valley, MO.

They are looking for items such as non-perishable food, water bottles, clothing as well as children’s school supplies. Donations are needed for both immediate care and long-term recovery from the tornado.

