Authorities: 4 hurt by tornado in Clinton County, $5.5 million in damage reported

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office estimates that about $5.5 million in damage was reported to homes and businesses following Monday's tornado.

Authorities say 11 single-family homes were a complete loss and additional 11 single-family homes were severely damaged.

Two businesses were also lost due to the storm.

An additional 57 homes sustained visible or minor damage.

Four minor injuries were reported.

