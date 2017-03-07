Authorities: 4 hurt by tornado in Clinton County, $5.5 million i - KCTV5

Authorities: 4 hurt by tornado in Clinton County, $5.5 million in damage reported

CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office estimates that about $5.5 million in damage was reported to homes and businesses following Monday's tornado. 

Authorities say 11 single-family homes were a complete loss and additional 11 single-family homes were severely damaged.

Two businesses were also lost due to the storm. 

An additional 57 homes sustained visible or minor damage. 

Four minor injuries were reported. 

