Roof blown off, windows shattered by storm at historic church in Kansas City

While a tornado did not hit downtown Kansas City, the city did not escape storm damage on Monday. (Edwin Watson/KCTV5)

While a tornado did not hit downtown Kansas City, the city did not escape storm damage on Monday.

The Holy Ghost New Testament Church at 17th Street and Paseo sustained major damage, as the roof is gone and windows in the church were shattered.

Carlo Cubit is the wife of the pastor. She was in the church at the time of the storm.

"It sounded like a train - it was loud, you heard thunder then bam," Cubit said. "You just kept hearing these falling noises. You were disoriented because it was outside and inside. You could hear it upstairs and you couldn't figure it out."

The church has been in its current location for more than 100 years.

Serious repairs are needed before services take place again.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.