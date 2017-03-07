Storms resulted in $5 million worth of damage in Grandview

The National Weather Service has determined 80-mph straight-line winds damaged nearly 200 homes in Grandview and slammed the city’s industrial area. (Chopper5)

The National Weather Service has determined 80-mph straight-line winds damaged nearly 200 homes in Grandview and slammed the city’s industrial area.

Three commercial buildings have been deemed unsafe.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been in contact with Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham who places preliminary damage estimates at about $5 million.

The Interstate 49 outer road southbound is closed from 135th Street to 140th Street as KCP&L crews work to replace snapped utility poles and downed power lines. A majority of the remaining power outages are in this area.

The fire department is concerned Tuesday's windy conditions could bring down power more lines weakened by Monday night’s storm and is warning residents to stay alert.

Public Works crews expect the clean up on city property and public right-of-way to take a few days.

Grandview residents wanting to know about a drop-off site for tree debris will need to call 816-316-4800 for the location.

Grandview storm damage by the numbers

196 homes with minor damage

27 homes with major damage

3 commercial buildings deemed unsafe

Fire responded to 40+ calls within six hours - that’s an average week’s worth of calls

Two fires caused by downed power lines

0 injuries

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.