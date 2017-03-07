One dead following fire in Edwardsville, KS - KCTV5

One dead following fire in Edwardsville, KS

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
EDWARDSVILLE, KS (KCTV) -

One person has died following a fire in Edwardsville. 

The fire happened at about 11 a.m. at the Sandstone Apartment Complex at 501 S. 4th St. 

Firefighters discovered a body inside the apartment. No other injuries were reported. 

Arson investigators from the Kansas City, KS Fire Department were called out to the scene, along with the Bonner Springs Fire Department. 

The fire remains under investigation. The cause of death is unknown at this point. 

