Missouri governor declares state of emergency

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency after storms carrying tornadoes, hail and strong winds caused damage across the state. (KCTV5) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency after storms carrying tornadoes, hail and strong winds caused damage across the state. (KCTV5)
OAK GROVE, MO (AP) -

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency after storms carrying tornadoes, hail and strong winds caused damage across the state.

The governor's declaration makes state emergency operations available to areas hit by Monday night's storms.

Greitens also toured Oak Grove on Tuesday to view damage in the city, which was Missouri's hardest-hit.

Emergency officials say 483 homes and 10 to 12 commercial buildings were damaged Monday night in Oak Grove, just east of Kansas City. Other severe damage was reported in Smithville, north of Kansas City, with scattered damage reported elsewhere.

The destructive weather was part of a larger storm system that dropped tornadoes and hail across the Midwest on Monday night and early Tuesday.

