Oak Grove pastor says prayers kept family safe as tornado picks

Oak Grove pastor says prayers kept family safe as tornado picks up home

By Joe Chiodo, Anchor/Reporter
Jason Williams and his wife live in a home on Hardsaw Road. The home was picked up and moved 30 yards as he and his two boys took cover in the garage. (KCTV5) Jason Williams and his wife live in a home on Hardsaw Road. The home was picked up and moved 30 yards as he and his two boys took cover in the garage. (KCTV5)
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

One of the homes hit in Monday night’s tornado in Oak grove belongs to two local pastors.

Jason Williams and his wife live in a home on Hardsaw Road. The home was picked up and moved 30 yards as he and his two boys took cover in the garage.

Williams said he knew he had to take cover after seeing how bad the storms could be according to news reports. He and his boys huddled in the corner of a garage.

“We were laying here ... I had my younger son with me the other one like this ... and this [wall] fell right above us and actually kind of shielded us cause other stuff started falling and hitting on top of it,” he demonstrated in the middle of his destroyed home.

Williams said it wasn’t just that wall that kept him and his two boys, 11 and 8 years old, safe. He said he believes it was the prayers they said together as they took cover.

“We had prayed and asked the Lord to watch over us…and we believe that’s exactly what he did,” Williams said.

Williams and his wife are pastors at Valley Community Church in Grain Valley. She was at another home during the time of the storm and also escaped injury free.

The cracks in the home’s foundation aren’t breaking their faith. The family said they know they’re lucky.

“The garage door sucked out like a balloon and I knew something was about to happen,” Williams recalled.

When Williams and his young sons made their way out of their garage, they realized they weren’t alone. There were 483 other homes also destroyed. He said it’s nothing short of a miracle that a day later, all of his friends, family, and fellow community members are safe.

“It’s not about buildings, structures, things, it’s about people and we’re thankful there’s a lot of good people that care for us – and we care for,” he said.

Thankfully, the Williams’ have family in Independence where they will stay as they clean up from the storm.

