Odessa issues boil advisory after storm hits area

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, MO (KCTV) -

The City of Odessa Water Department has issued a water boil advisory for water customers as a result of Monday night's storm which hit the area.

The storm damage impacted the city’s water treatment facility. The Department of Natural Resources is working with city staff regarding the city’s entire water system in order to get the system up and operational again.

Due to Department of Natural Resources regulations, the city is required to issue a precautionary boil advisory after an event affecting the water source. 

Samples will be taken to ensure water quality and safety standards are met. The boil advisory will remain in effect until sample results indicate no contamination is present.

Customers are advised to boil tap water vigorously for three minutes before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, or preparing food. Ice made with unboiled tap water should not be used for drinking.

Utilize your personal preference or the advice of a veterinarian whether unboiled tap water is safe for pet consumption. The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing, but small children should be discouraged from swallowing that water.

Phone lines are currently down in the area, but when service is available again residents can call City Hall at 816-230-5577 for more information. 

Additionally, residents can stop by City Hall at 125 S. 2nd Street during normal working hours for more information.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

