60-70 homes damaged in Smithville

The police chief in Smithville says between 60 and 70 houses were damaged when strong storms swept through the town, with some completely destroyed.

Chief Jason Lockridge says Monday night's storms left damage "well north of seven figures" in the town of around 9,000 residents about 25 miles north of Kansas City.

Many of the homes were seriously damaged but Lockridge said Tuesday it was too early to say how many were destroyed.

Lockridge says he and other emergency responders knew Monday night that Smithville was severely damaged but that the extent wasn't clear until daylight Tuesday.

No serious injuries were reported in the Smithville area.

