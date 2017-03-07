Johnson County DA warns against home repair scams during severe weather season

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is warning residents not to fall victim to insurance and home repair scams arising in the wake of Monday’s severe storms. (KCTV5)

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is warning residents not to fall victim to insurance and home repair scams arising in the wake of Monday’s severe storms.

The District Attorney’s Office urges residents to make direct contact with their insurance providers regarding damage. They should not give any personal information to individuals attempting to provide insurance and/or repair services door-to-door.

>> SLIDESHOW: Homes damaged as tornadoes hit Kansas City area <<

Residents are advised to obtain roofing and home repair services from reputable local businesses.

The business should provide a verifiable local phone number and address. Out-of-state vehicle tags and unmarked vehicles are often indications of transient merchants who travel to storm-damaged areas, collect money for repair services, and then leave the area before completing any of the promised repairs.

Transient merchants are required to obtain a special license to conduct business in Johnson County. If a contractor cannot produce the required registration information, residents should take their business elsewhere.

Additionally, all roofers operating within Johnson County are required to be registered with the State of Kansas and should be able to produce proof of registration to homeowners.

Before paying any money to a contractor, residents are encouraged to contact their local city hall to determine if the business has obtained the appropriate licenses and permits to conduct the needed repairs.

Residents may contact the Johnson County District Attorney’s Consumer Hotline at 913-715-3003 with any questions or to report scams in their neighborhoods.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.