Johnson County DA warns against home repair scams during severe weather season

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is warning residents not to fall victim to insurance and home repair scams arising in the wake of Monday's severe storms.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe is warning residents not to fall victim to insurance and home repair scams arising in the wake of Monday’s severe storms.

The District Attorney’s Office urges residents to make direct contact with their insurance providers regarding damage. They should not give any personal information to individuals attempting to provide insurance and/or repair services door-to-door.

Residents are advised to obtain roofing and home repair services from reputable local businesses.

The business should provide a verifiable local phone number and address. Out-of-state vehicle tags and unmarked vehicles are often indications of transient merchants who travel to storm-damaged areas, collect money for repair services, and then leave the area before completing any of the promised repairs.

Transient merchants are required to obtain a special license to conduct business in Johnson County. If a contractor cannot produce the required registration information, residents should take their business elsewhere.

Additionally, all roofers operating within Johnson County are required to be registered with the State of Kansas and should be able to produce proof of registration to homeowners.

Before paying any money to a contractor, residents are encouraged to contact their local city hall to determine if the business has obtained the appropriate licenses and permits to conduct the needed repairs.

Residents may contact the Johnson County District Attorney’s Consumer Hotline at 913-715-3003 with any questions or to report scams in their neighborhoods. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Police: Abandoned baby girl found inside backpack at grocery store parking lot

    An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.

  • Kansas City police identify three men shot and killed

    Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

  • Grave of boy who killed himself opened to retrieve tablet

    The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.

