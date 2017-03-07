Johnson County Executive Airport damaged in storms - KCTV5

Johnson County Executive Airport damaged in storms

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
A storm system pummeled the Johnson County Executive Airport, destroying or damaging several hangars and flipping some airplanes onto their sides. (Chopper5) A storm system pummeled the Johnson County Executive Airport, destroying or damaging several hangars and flipping some airplanes onto their sides. (Chopper5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Damage assessments are underway at Johnson County Executive Airport after strong storms moved through the county Monday night.

"The airport reopened to air traffic with limited operations before 9 this morning," county manager Hannes Zacharias said.

The airport is not open to the public because of safety reasons. Olathe building inspectors and structural engineers are on site assessing the buildings.

Most of the damage to hangar buildings and planes is on the east side of the airport. Some damage occurred in hangars on the west side of the complex.

“The county Emergency Operations Center was activated early Monday afternoon to monitor the storms moving into the county,” emergency manager Dan Robeson said. “Storm spotters were deployed throughout the county and the EOC was in contact with the National Weather Service throughout the event. There were no tornado warnings issued for Johnson County and no reports of tornadoes from county storm spotters. However, Emergency Management was made aware of damage and worked with city and county partners to assess the damage overnight.”

“As there were no tornado warnings for Johnson County and no reports of tornadoes from spotters in the field, the outdoor warning sirens were not sounded in the county,” Robeson said.

The National Weather Service will be assessing the area today to determine if the storm was a tornado or strong line winds.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, in coordination with the county’s public works and airport staff, secured the area late Monday and will continue to provide security during clean up.

Johnson County Airport Commission will assist people who lease hangars to coordinate access to their items and areas. A meeting will be held 4 p.m. with airport tenants.

