Nearly 500 Oak Grove homes, businesses damaged in storms

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV/AP) -

Emergency officials in Oak Grove say nearly 500 homes and businesses sustained some damage after tornadoes and severe storms raked the area.

Sni Valley Fire Protection District Chief Carl Scarborough says 483 homes were damaged in Oak Grove during Monday night's storms that struck the Kansas City area. Scarborough says 10 to 12 commercial buildings also were damaged.

At a briefing Tuesday morning, Scarborough said 12 people were treated for injuries by emergency crews, and three people were taken to hospitals. He says none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

“Thankfully, we have had no reports of casualties due to the violent storm and no injuries to our first responders.  We have had reports of injuries, but no life-threatening injuries of any kind have been reported,” Scarborough said.

The path of the storm covered approximately 7 miles from beginning to end with intermittent touchdown.

“Crews are working to clear streets, connect services and inspect structures for safety concerns.  We are working around the clock and will continue to do so,” Oak Grove City Manager Steven Craig said.  “National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration damage assessment personnel and City Codes personnel will be working together throughout the day to assess scope of damage.”

Power is being restored to parts of the city. Access to certain areas of the city is also being restored with law enforcement maintaining a perimeter for security. All residents are urged to use caution, as power lines may still be down, and will be dangerous if re-energized.

Oak Grove Mayor Jeremy Martin praised the work of emergency responders and said "it's rather amazing" there were no serious injuries or deaths based on the extent of the damage in the area.

“The response to assist those impacted by the tornado has been overwhelming, especially from individuals and small groups desiring to help,” said Oak Grove Mayor Jeremy Martin. “At this time, volunteers are not needed.  We are humbled by the regional response, but there are areas of our community that are not safe for untrained volunteers. If you would like to donate items or funding for our recovery efforts, please visit your local CSL branch.”

Donations for the Oak Grove area can be dropped off at the Independence Community Services League location at 404 N Noland Road from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Donations also accepted on Wednesdays at the Blue Springs office located at 200 SW 10th Street and the Grain Valley office located at 207 W Walnut Street.

Residents can drop off tree and branch debris at the Eastern Jackson County Yard Waste Facility located at 37910 E Pink Hill Road, Oak Grove from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.  Residents are asked to bring their identification to use the facility. 

