Nearly 500 Oak Grove homes, businesses damaged in storms

Former FBI Director James Comey accused the Trump administration Thursday of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing.More >
Former FBI Director James Comey accused the Trump administration Thursday of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing.More >
A supermarket employee brought two guns to work overnight Thursday and fatally shot three fellow employees before turning the gun on himself, Pennsylvania state police said.More >
A supermarket employee brought two guns to work overnight Thursday and fatally shot three fellow employees before turning the gun on himself, Pennsylvania state police said.More >
Advocates are pushing for new vehicle technology they say could save lives. The Hot Cars Act of 2017 was introduced Wednesday in Washington D.C.More >
Advocates are pushing for new vehicle technology they say could save lives. The Hot Cars Act of 2017 was introduced Wednesday in Washington D.C.More >
President Donald Trump's son said Tuesday that he's "never seen hatred like this" and "morals have flown out the window" when it comes to attacks against his father.More >
President Donald Trump's son said Tuesday that he's "never seen hatred like this" and "morals have flown out the window" when it comes to attacks against his father.More >
The Senate Intelligence Committee has released former FBI James Comey's prepared statement ahead of time, in full, which you can read here. His testimony could have major implications for President Donald Trump.More >
The Senate Intelligence Committee has released former FBI James Comey's prepared statement ahead of time, in full, which you can read here. His testimony could have major implications for President Donald Trump.More >
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Paul J. Shepherd died on Tuesday of blunt force injuries he suffered during the assault about 7:20 p.m. Monday outside his home in the 400 block of Tollview Road.More >
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Paul J. Shepherd died on Tuesday of blunt force injuries he suffered during the assault about 7:20 p.m. Monday outside his home in the 400 block of Tollview Road.More >
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.More >
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Two people are in custody following a chase at Missouri Highway 152 and Interstate 35.More >
Two people are in custody following a chase at Missouri Highway 152 and Interstate 35.More >
Authorities say four people have died after a sport utility vehicle tumbled down a northwest Missouri embankment and wasn't discovered for several hours.More >
Authorities say four people have died after a sport utility vehicle tumbled down a northwest Missouri embankment and wasn't discovered for several hours.More >
Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday.More >
Chief Information Officer Paul Ramsay said in a memo that the affected workers were notified Wednesday.More >
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >