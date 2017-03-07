Multiple metro school districts closed on Tuesday - KCTV5

Multiple metro school districts closed on Tuesday

OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

The Oak Grove School District and Richmond School District will be closed on Tuesday morning due to storm damage and power outages. 

The Lee's Summit School District and the Odessa school districts have also canceled classes.

 >> SLIDESHOW: Homes damaged as tornadoes hit Kansas City area <<

