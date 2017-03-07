Multiple metro school districts closed on Tuesday - KCTV5

Multiple metro school districts closed on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

The Oak Grove School District and Richmond School District will be closed on Tuesday morning due to storm damage and power outages. 

The Lee's Summit School District and the Odessa school districts have also canceled classes.

 >> SLIDESHOW: Homes damaged as tornadoes hit Kansas City area <<

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kansas City police identify three men shot and killed

    Kansas City police identify three men shot and killed

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:55:13 GMT
    The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)

    Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

    More >

    Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

    More >

  • Police: Abandoned baby girl found inside backpack at grocery store parking lot

    Police: Abandoned baby girl found inside backpack at grocery store parking lot

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-06-08 12:55:04 GMT
    (Source: Tempe Police Department / Facebook)(Source: Tempe Police Department / Facebook)

    An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.

    More >

    An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.

    More >

  • Grave of boy who killed himself opened to retrieve tablet

    Grave of boy who killed himself opened to retrieve tablet

    Thursday, June 8 2017 4:54 AM EDT2017-06-08 08:54:03 GMT
    uthorities say the grave of Gabriel Taye, who killed himself in Jan. 2017 after his mother says he was bullied at school, was opened to remove a computer tablet sought by investigators. (Source: WLWT via CNN)uthorities say the grave of Gabriel Taye, who killed himself in Jan. 2017 after his mother says he was bullied at school, was opened to remove a computer tablet sought by investigators. (Source: WLWT via CNN)

    The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.

    More >

    The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.