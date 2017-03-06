Weather service: At least 2 tornadoes hit Kansas City area - KCTV5

Weather service: At least 2 tornadoes hit Kansas City area

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes have touched down in the Kansas City area.
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

The National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes have touched down in the Kansas City area.

Storm Prediction Center meteorologist Ryan Jewell says the first tornado was reported around 7:20 p.m. Monday near Platte City, about 20 miles north of Kansas City.

Jewell says radar indications showed the twister continued northeast into Clinton County, toward the town of Lathrop, before it began to dissipate.

A short time later, another tornado touched down east of Kansas City in Jackson County, just south of Interstate 70. Jewell says the tornado hit near Grain Valley and moved east toward Oak Grove.

Several homes have been damaged in Oak Grove where about 10 to 15 people suffered minor injuries.

Storms also damaged several planes at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

