Council on American-Islamic Relations calls new executive action 'Muslim Ban 2.0'

The national and Kansas chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke out against President Donald Trump’s new travel ban Monday, calling it “Muslim Ban 2.0.”

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad called the new, scaled back order a “partial victory” but said CAIR would continue to fight it in court.

“This watered-down ‘Muslim Ban 2.0’ was retooled to achieve the same unconstitutional policy outcome as the first deeply-flawed order,” said Awad. “This order still stigmatizes the faith of Islam and Muslim. It does not make America any safer, but does make America less great.”

The new order blocks travel to the US by citizens of six Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Iraq was removed from the list after government officials there promised increased vetting.

The travel ban is in effect for 90 days. There is also a 120-day halt on refugees from those countries.

People with green cards or valid visas are exempt and not affected by the new order.

CAIR officials tell KCTV5 the new travel ban contains some small victories, but it is still unconstitutional.

Nadia Igram, CAIR Kansas spokesperson, said she feels President Trump is trying to find a legal way to keep Muslims out of the United States.

“When you look at the original ban and his promises during the campaign, it still seems pretty clear that the intent and purpose behind the ban is to continue to ban Muslims coming into this country,” said Igram.

CAIR filed a lawsuit after the initial ban. Officials said they would continue to pursue legal action.

Igram worries if they don’t fight this, worse discrimination will come.

“This is the first step. This is step one,” said Igram. “We know who are Mr. Trumps' closest advisors. They've gone on the record essentially saying they're very anti-Muslim, they're anti-immigrant. They see Islam as something that's totally contradictory to American lifestyle, which is untrue considering how long Muslims have been in this country.”

The travel ban takes effect March 16.

