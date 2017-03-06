Council on American-Islamic Relations calls new executive action - KCTV5

Council on American-Islamic Relations calls new executive action 'Muslim Ban 2.0'

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
The national and Kansas chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke out against President Donald Trump’s new travel ban Monday, calling it “Muslim Ban 2.0.” (KCTV5) The national and Kansas chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke out against President Donald Trump’s new travel ban Monday, calling it “Muslim Ban 2.0.” (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The national and Kansas chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) spoke out against President Donald Trump’s new travel ban Monday, calling it “Muslim Ban 2.0.”

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad called the new, scaled back order a “partial victory” but said CAIR would continue to fight it in court.

“This watered-down ‘Muslim Ban 2.0’ was retooled to achieve the same unconstitutional policy outcome as the first deeply-flawed order,” said Awad. “This order still stigmatizes the faith of Islam and Muslim. It does not make America any safer, but does make America less great.”

The new order blocks travel to the US by citizens of six Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Iraq was removed from the list after government officials there promised increased vetting.

The travel ban is in effect for 90 days. There is also a 120-day halt on refugees from those countries.

People with green cards or valid visas are exempt and not affected by the new order.

CAIR officials tell KCTV5 the new travel ban contains some small victories, but it is still unconstitutional.

Nadia Igram, CAIR Kansas spokesperson, said she feels President Trump is trying to find a legal way to keep Muslims out of the United States.

“When you look at the original ban and his promises during the campaign, it still seems pretty clear that the intent and purpose behind the ban is to continue to ban Muslims coming into this country,” said Igram.

CAIR filed a lawsuit after the initial ban. Officials said they would continue to pursue legal action.

Igram worries if they don’t fight this, worse discrimination will come.

“This is the first step. This is step one,” said Igram. “We know who are Mr. Trumps' closest advisors. They've gone on the record essentially saying they're very anti-Muslim, they're anti-immigrant. They see Islam as something that's totally contradictory to American lifestyle, which is untrue considering how long Muslims have been in this country.”

The travel ban takes effect March 16.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kansas City police identify three men shot and killed

    Kansas City police identify three men shot and killed

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:55:13 GMT
    The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)

    Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

    More >

    Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

    More >

  • 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:02:52 GMT
    File photoFile photo
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >

  • 2-year-old girl dies after suspected tick bite, family says

    2-year-old girl dies after suspected tick bite, family says

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:11:37 GMT
    Kenley Ratliff, 2, died of what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick-borne disease that causes bacterial infection. (Source: WISH via CNN)Kenley Ratliff, 2, died of what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick-borne disease that causes bacterial infection. (Source: WISH via CNN)

    Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.

    More >

    Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.