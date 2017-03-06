AG Jeff Sessions says he didn't mislead Congress in testimony - KCTV5

AG Jeff Sessions says he didn't mislead Congress in testimony

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Tal Kopan CNN

(CNN) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended his response to Sen. Al Franken in his confirmation hearing saying his answer was "correct," in a letter released by the Justice Department Monday, because he "did not mention communications (he) had had with the Russian Ambassador over the years because the question did not ask about them."

Sessions said in the letter he "spoke briefly" to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016, and he met with Kislyak in his office in September.

He said he does not remember talking about the campaign.

"I do not recall any discussions with the Russian Ambassador, or any other representative of the Russian government, regarding the political campaign on these occasions or any other occasion," Session wrote in the letter.

He also said his recusal covers investigations of "Russian contacts with the Trump transition team and administration."

© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kansas City police identify three men shot and killed

    Kansas City police identify three men shot and killed

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-06-07 23:55:13 GMT
    The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)

    Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

    More >

    Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

    More >

  • 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:02:52 GMT
    File photoFile photo
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >

  • 2-year-old girl dies after suspected tick bite, family says

    2-year-old girl dies after suspected tick bite, family says

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:11:37 GMT
    Kenley Ratliff, 2, died of what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick-borne disease that causes bacterial infection. (Source: WISH via CNN)Kenley Ratliff, 2, died of what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick-borne disease that causes bacterial infection. (Source: WISH via CNN)

    Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.

    More >

    Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.