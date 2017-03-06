Man accused of attempting to have sex with girl, 14

A Cass County man is accused of attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl Austin Painter, 36, has been charged with first-degree statutory sodomy. (Submitted)

A Cass County man is accused of attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Austin Painter, 36, has been charged with first-degree statutory sodomy.

According to court documents, the alleged incident happened Aug. 20. The victim and her grandfather reported the incident to police shortly there after.

The victim says the suspect touched her in a sexual manner. She said he rubbed her back, butt and breasts "skin to skin," according to court documents.

She said the suspect later grabbed her hand and tried to force her to touch his private area.

Court documents state he later took off the victim's shorts and attempted to get on top of her, but she was able to push him away and exit the bed.

Painter could receive life in prison if convicted.

