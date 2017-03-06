Kansas City woman charged in fatal shooting after body found in burning home

A Kansas City woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in a burning home.

Shameece S. Mosby, 25, faces second-degree murder, second-degree arson and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Mosby told police she knew William Simmons, whose body was found by emergency responders during a fire call in the 300 block of Oakley Avenue on Aug. 23, 2015.

Police uncovered several contacts between Simmons and Mosby. The day before Simmons was found by police, a witness stated that he had spoken of Crystel being at his residence. Mosby was known by that name.

In February, Mosby told police she shot Simmons and set the house on fire.

Prosecutors in February charged Mosby with arson. The murder and armed criminal action charges were added Monday in an amended complaint.

Prosecutors are also seeking an increased bond currently set at $50,000.

