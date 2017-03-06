Students evacuated from F.L. Schlagle High School following threat

Students evacuated from F.L. Schlagle High School following thre - KCTV5

A bomb threat was called into Schlagle High school early Monday afternoon.  

While the threat was being investigated, someone pulled the fire alarm, which caused the students to evacuate the school. 

KCK police determined the threat was not credible and allowed the students back in the school and back in their classrooms.  

