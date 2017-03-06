Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Drury, St John - KCTV5

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Drury, St John

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Officers were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Drury Avenue. (KCTV5 News) Officers were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Drury Avenue. (KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a double shooting in the city's northeast side that has left one man dead.

Officers were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of North Drury Avenue on a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. One victim was taken with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim was transported with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later at the hospital.

No other details were immediately known. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.