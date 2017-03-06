Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Drury, St John

Officers were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Drury Avenue. (KCTV5 News)

Police are investigating a double shooting in the city's northeast side that has left one man dead.

Officers were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of North Drury Avenue on a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. One victim was taken with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim was transported with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later at the hospital.

