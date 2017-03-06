Olathe North band members to perform at Carnegie Hall

Students at Olathe North High School are prepping for a big and memorable trip. (Michael Ross/KCTV5 News)

Students at Olathe North High School are prepping for a big and memorable trip.

About 120 students will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York, and they aren’t just sending one band but two.

"It is going to be so amazing to go somewhere with such history," Anna Flucke said.

Flucke plays trumpet and says she has practiced the songs enough to know them by heart. She’ll be one of the members of the symphonic band making the journey.

The wind ensemble is heading to New York City too.

But getting to Carnegie Hall isn’t easy. Director Justin Love says it came with a lot of hard work, and a group of judges will decide their fate.

"The group evaluates different ensembles based on preparedness, quality of program, and we had to submit recordings from previous years and concerts to say this is the quality of program we want to showcase here at Carnegie Hall," Love said.

The groups have been practicing their songs since last fall, and finally, it’s time to prove just how talented they are.

"I'm looking forward to displaying what my friends and I can do, and it has been a special journey watching us all grow," trombone player Travis Wolfe said.

The concert is Sunday. Students say although the music is the most important reason for their travels, they’re excited to take part in the tourist activities in New York City as well.

