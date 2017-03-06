Four major projects part of construction boom in downtown Overland Park

Four major construction projects make up part of the construction boom in downtown Overland Park. (KCTV5)

Business owners near the sites and neighbors say what they're most excited about is what the projects will add to downtown when they're all done.

"The construction brings new life into the city," Overland Park resident Rivers Partin said.

One of the biggest construction projects is called "The Vue."

"The ground floors will be either retail or office space it'll be commercial and all buildings will either have underground garages or parking in the back," said Kate Sweeten, executive director for the Downtown Overland Park Partnership.

The other three projects are also mix-use buildings bringing a total of 550 new living options to downtown which means an additional estimated 1,000 people will be living there.

"Now that there's going to be more retails and apartment space we're just hoping more people will be out walking around," said Dave Cedillo, a barista at Homer's Coffee House

Cedillo says they've also undergone some changes to prepare for the boom in business they hope will come when the projects are completed.

"We've renovated here. We've added more dining space," he said.

There are temporary traffic pattern changes on some roads but residents say the temporary adjustments are well worth it.

All the projects have different timelines. The first one is expected to open in sometime in April or May. The last project will wrap up by next summer.

