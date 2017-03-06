Olathe bar shooting suspect asked victims if 'status was legal'

Johnson County court officials released a redacted affidavit Monday for 51-year-old Adam Purinton, who is charged with murder and attempted murder in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill. (Henry County Jail)

An Indian man wounded in an apparently racially motivated shooting that killed his friend at an Olathe bar has told detectives the gunman asked if their "status was legal."

Johnson County court officials released a redacted affidavit Monday for 51-year-old Adam Purinton, who is charged with murder and attempted murder in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill.

The shooting killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded his friend, Alok Madasani. The FBI is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Police were called about 7:15 p.m. on Feb 22 to Austin's on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims, Kuchibhotla and Madasani, lying in the patio area. Both victims had been shot.

A third victim, Ian Grillot, has also been shot and was on the north side of the restaurant when police arrived.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing jeans, a white T-shirt with military-style medal on it and a white scarf around his head. The suspect was identified Purinton.

Restaurant employees were familiar with Purinton as a regular customer and were also able to identify him through card receipts.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Kuchibhotla and Madasani, were seated in Austin's patio area. Both men worked as engineers for GPS-device maker Garmin in Olathe. Grillot, along with a coworker of his, was also seated in the patio.

Court records state that prior to the shooting, Purinton began making comments to Kuchibhotla and Madasani. He continued to confront Kuchibhotla and Madasani until Grillot asked him to leave.

Austin's employees then told Purinton to leave and he was escorted out of the establishment.

Purinton then returned about 30 minutes later. At that point, witnesses observed that Purinton had a handgun with him. Purinton fired multiple shot, striking Kuchibhotla and Madasani who were still in the patio area. Purinton then fled on foot.

As Purinton was running away, Grillot began to chase him. Purinton then turned and shot Grillot, striking him in the upper chest.

Surveillance cameras at Austin's recorded both the incident where Purinton initially confronted the victims and the incident 30 minutes later when he returned to the bar and shot Kuchibhotla and Madasani.

All three victims were taken to the University of Kansas Hospital. Kuchibhotla had been shot at least three times and was produced dead.

Madasani had been shot once in the leg. Detectives spoke to him at the hospital where he told them that he did not know why the suspect was confronting them. Madasani said he did remember the suspect asking if their "status was legal." He also remembered that just before the shooting he heard people saying, "He's back and he has a gun!"

Grillot received a gunshot wound in the han and upper chest. A detective was able to speak to him at the hospital as well. Grillot told investigators he believed the suspect was out of ammunition and chase after him.

Grillot and Madasani have since been released from the hospital.

Authorities arrested Purinton hours later at an Applebee's restaurant some 70 miles away in Clinton, MO. A bartender at the restaurant told a 911 dispatcher that the man had admitted to shooting two people, but that he described them as Iranian, according to a recording of that call.

