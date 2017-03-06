Damage reported following tornadoes, severe weather in Kansas City metro

Between 10 to 15 people were reportedly injured in Oak Grove, MO during the tornado. (KCTV5)

This home in Smithville was destroyed by a possible tornado. (Submitted)

A home in the Smithville, MO area was ripped in half from top to bottom. (KCTV5)

The most extensive damage came in the community of Oak Grove, MO. (KCTV5)

Several communities throughout the metro are picking up the pieces, some literally, after two tornados ripped through the are Monday evening.

The most extensive damage came in the community of Oak Grove, MO.

Between 10 to 15 people were reportedly injured during a tornado. An estimated 483 homes and 10-12 commercial building were damaged.

>> SLIDESHOW: Homes damaged as tornadoes hit Kansas City area <<

Only residents are being allowed into those damaged areas.

People who live in the area say high winds, heavy hail, and lots of damage can be found.

Overnight, ambulances were sent in to help at least a dozen people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Until the sun comes up, officials say they won’t be able to have a true estimate for the number of homes damaged, however, they have started doing some local disaster declarations as they determine the full extent of the damage.

Officials say the decision to keep people out is primarily about safety.

"The degree of damage and debris that's around, I think some of the unforeseen damage that's out there. We're really just trying to look out for people, it's still dark, it's still nighttime...it's really hard to see everything that might be sort of laying around out there," Sni Valley Protection District Fire Chief Carl Scarborough said.

The secondary priority is keeping homes secure.

Scarborough says that multiple agencies are securing the perimeter to keep residents belongings safe.

Power companies arrived early Tuesday morning to restore power to the area.

Officials say power is being restored to parts of the city and say a majority of the city should be up and running by the end of the day.

The Red Cross is assisting those living in the area.

Schools in Oak Grove are closed Tuesday due to the tornado.

The damage was not limited to Oak Grove, as multiple homes were damaged in Smithville, MO.

The Diamond Crystal Neighborhood sustained significant damage, according to the City of Smithville.

Six to eight homes were damaged. One person was injured, but not taken to the hospital. Additional damage was reported in the Diamond Crest and Harbor Lakes subdivisions north of Smithville.

A home in the area was ripped in half from top to bottom.

"They said it sounded like a tornado coming through, wind, all which direction, circling around house," Smithville resident Christopher Zinevich said.

Heavy damage was also reported at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe.

Extensive damage was done to two hangars at the airport. A gas leak also happened there.

Airplanes were damaged by the storm and nearly 20 cars had windows broken and paint chipped by high winds.

"Had quite a few cars, I’m told 18 that had windows knocked out, some parts of roofs were peeled back but really most of the damage is on the east side where parts of buildings are actually gone. Planes are upside down right now, we are just assessing the damage and we will have a better idea in the morning when there is some light,” Olathe Fire Department Captain Mike Hall said.

The airport remains shutdown.

Pictures of storm damage in Smithville. pic.twitter.com/uaYnVj4xXs — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 7, 2017

In another Johnson County community, damage was reported at the Storage Mart in Overland Park at 151st and Antioch Road.

Back on the Missouri side, storm damage was reported at Lee's Summit High School.

Schools in the Lee's Summit School District have been closed after power was knocked out by the storm.

The school's football field received a majority of the damage as fences were bent by the wind and parts of the bleachers were blown across the field.

Equipment that was on the field ended up only feet away from an apartment building.

"I was sitting out here on the deck and I heard a tornado warning pop up from the news, so I looked outside and saw stuff flying from the high school and the wind started so I ran inside into the bathroom and hid there," neighbor to the school Ryan Davis said.

Tornado warnings were issued throughout the night for counties within the Kansas City metro area.

National Weather Service spotters confirmed a tornado at 7:22 located near Platte City. It was moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Just before 8:20 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground near Oak Grove, MO.

Tornado warnings were issued for counties west of Topeka, KS. Quarter-size hail was reported in Topeka. That line of storms is currently tracking east down the Kansas turnpike.

This is what people are seeing in McFarland, KS near Topeka. You can see what looks like a tornado beginning to spin (via @AJDomer). pic.twitter.com/mQ5cz4TTqN — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 7, 2017

High winds were to blame for the Atchison Library's roof being damaged earlier on Monday.

Large hail was reported all across the metro area, particularly in the De Soto, KS area. Baseball and tennis ball size hail was reported.

Tennis ball size hail has been reported just south of De Soto, KS. Viewer photo: #kcwx #kswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/AdWqi08uAz — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 7, 2017

In the Show Me State, nickel-size hail was reported three miles west of Maryville, MO. Law enforcement confirmed a tornado a few miles west of Maryville.

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers reported a semi rollover wreck on Interstate 29 at mile-marker 84. It's unknown if weather led to the rollover.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ON FACEBOOK:

Cooler temperatures are expected to move in as the area bottoms out in the 30s early Tuesday morning.

Despite the cold dip, temperatures are expected to rise with sunshine expected to stay prominent.

Rain showers are possible for areas south of Interstate 70 on Thursday as highs are expected to be in the 70s. Going into the weekend, a large storm system is expected to move in. Highs are expected to drop into the 40s and 50s with overnight lows near freezing. Rain is most likely late Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.