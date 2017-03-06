Boil advisory issued in DeKalb County - KCTV5

Boil advisory issued in DeKalb County

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
A boil advisory has been issued for a Missouri county.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -

A boil advisory has been issued for a Missouri county.

Missouri American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for DeKalb County after pressure dropped below 20 PSI.

DeKalb County Water District also issued a boil advisory for areas North of U.S. Route 36 and the city of Stewartville.

