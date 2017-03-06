Boil advisory issued in DeKalb County

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)

Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO. Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue. There's no suspect information at this time. The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.

Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO. Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue. There's no suspect information at this time. The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.

Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.

Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.

Kenley Ratliff, 2, died of what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick-borne disease that causes bacterial infection. (Source: WISH via CNN)

Kenley Ratliff, 2, died of what doctors believe to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a tick-borne disease that causes bacterial infection. (Source: WISH via CNN)

A mother and her boyfriend are accused of padlocking children inside rooms, leaving them alone.

Prosecutors are asking for a $1 million bond for both a mother and her boyfriend who are accused of padlocking children inside their bedrooms. Neighbors say they called the Johnson County, MO Sheriff's Office to check on two children inside a home off NW 800 Road in Warrensburg, MO. When the officer arrived, he heard a child crying, banging on a window and screaming for help. Neighbors say their young children first alerted them that something was wrong across the street. &... More >