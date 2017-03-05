Man gets $100 million judgment in abuse by Boy Scout leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City area man who claimed in a lawsuit that he was sexually abused for five years by a Boy Scout leader has received a $100 million judgment.

The Kansas City Star reports the judgment against Jackson County Boy Scout leader Scott Alan Bradshaw was handed down Tuesday.

The 36-year-old plaintiff, who is not identified in the lawsuit, claimed he was abused up to 2,000 times between the ages of 12 and 17. He said he suffered mental and emotional anguish and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs heard the case without a jury. During the trial, Bradshaw refused to answer questions, citing his right against self-incrimination.

The plaintiff was awarded $25 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

