Man gets $100 million judgment in abuse by Boy Scout leader - KCTV5

Man gets $100 million judgment in abuse by Boy Scout leader

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City area man who claimed in a lawsuit that he was sexually abused for five years by a Boy Scout leader has received a $100 million judgment.

The Kansas City Star reports the judgment against Jackson County Boy Scout leader Scott Alan Bradshaw was handed down Tuesday.

The 36-year-old plaintiff, who is not identified in the lawsuit, claimed he was abused up to 2,000 times between the ages of 12 and 17. He said he suffered mental and emotional anguish and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs heard the case without a jury. During the trial, Bradshaw refused to answer questions, citing his right against self-incrimination.

The plaintiff was awarded $25 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:02:52 GMT
    File photoFile photo
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >

  • Kansas Legislature overrides Brownback's veto of tax plan

    Kansas Legislature overrides Brownback's veto of tax plan

    As promised, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed Senate Bill 30. 

    More >

    As promised, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed Senate Bill 30. 

    More >

  • Southwest’s 3-day sale, including $100 round trip flights

    Southwest’s 3-day sale, including $100 round trip flights

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-06-06 19:45:23 GMT
    A publicity photo of Southwest Airline's new aircraft livery. The airline unveiled its new design September 8, 2014. (Credit: Southwest)A publicity photo of Southwest Airline's new aircraft livery. The airline unveiled its new design September 8, 2014. (Credit: Southwest)

    Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.

    More >

    Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.