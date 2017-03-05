Kansas City's refugees keeping an eye on President Trump's new travel ban

Local refugee advocates are bracing for the release of a new refugee travel ban this week from the White House. (KCTV5)

Sofia Khan, founder of KC for Refugees, helps local refugee families transition to the US.

“With no family here for them, we are their family; we are their support system.”

Khan knows what these families go through to get to the US, including years of paperwork, interviews, and background checks.

“I’m just too heartbroken right now. I’m too heartbroken with even what’s going to come out tomorrow,” said Khan about the expected release of a new refugee ban. “You know, we’ll just face it.”

The new executive order is still expected to keep all refugees out of the US until a stronger vetting process is established.

The UN estimates there are more than 6 million refugees from Syria alone.

“My heart really aches for these people and the decisions being made by our government that are going to affect families like them who are still awaiting a chance for a normal life,” said Khan. “We’ll fight until the last breath we have if that’s what it takes to help these people.”

President Trump's initial travel ban is currently held up in the courts.

It temporarily banned all refugees and any citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

Reports indicate Iraq may be removed from that list before of its role in helping fight the Islamic State.

The new order will not contain a religious minority exception, which critics argued was proof that President Trump wanted to specifically ban Muslims.

There is also expected to be a waiting period between when the order is signed and when it takes effect.

