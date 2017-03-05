Kansas City's refugees keeping an eye on President Trump's new t - KCTV5

Kansas City's refugees keeping an eye on President Trump's new travel ban

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Local refugee advocates are bracing for the release of a new refugee travel ban this week from the White House. (KCTV5) Local refugee advocates are bracing for the release of a new refugee travel ban this week from the White House. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Local refugee advocates are bracing for the release of a new refugee travel ban this week from the White House.

Sofia Khan, founder of KC for Refugees, helps local refugee families transition to the US.

“With no family here for them, we are their family; we are their support system.”

Khan knows what these families go through to get to the US, including years of paperwork, interviews, and background checks.

“I’m just too heartbroken right now. I’m too heartbroken with even what’s going to come out tomorrow,” said Khan about the expected release of a new refugee ban. “You know, we’ll just face it.”

The new executive order is still expected to keep all refugees out of the US until a stronger vetting process is established.

The UN estimates there are more than 6 million refugees from Syria alone.

“My heart really aches for these people and the decisions being made by our government that are going to affect families like them who are still awaiting a chance for a normal life,” said Khan. “We’ll fight until the last breath we have if that’s what it takes to help these people.”

President Trump's initial travel ban is currently held up in the courts.

It temporarily banned all refugees and any citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

Reports indicate Iraq may be removed from that list before of its role in helping fight the Islamic State.

The new order will not contain a religious minority exception, which critics argued was proof that President Trump wanted to specifically ban Muslims.

There is also expected to be a waiting period between when the order is signed and when it takes effect.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:02:52 GMT
    File photoFile photo
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >

  • Kansas Legislature overrides Brownback's veto of tax plan

    Kansas Legislature overrides Brownback's veto of tax plan

    As promised, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed Senate Bill 30. 

    More >

    As promised, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed Senate Bill 30. 

    More >

  • Southwest’s 3-day sale, including $100 round trip flights

    Southwest’s 3-day sale, including $100 round trip flights

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-06-06 19:45:23 GMT
    A publicity photo of Southwest Airline's new aircraft livery. The airline unveiled its new design September 8, 2014. (Credit: Southwest)A publicity photo of Southwest Airline's new aircraft livery. The airline unveiled its new design September 8, 2014. (Credit: Southwest)

    Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.

    More >

    Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.