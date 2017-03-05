Double shooting reported in Warrensburg - KCTV5

Double shooting reported in Warrensburg

Posted: Updated:
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting outside The Warehouse. 

Police say the shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. in front of the business. 

The shooting began as a fight inside the building. According to police, one of the individuals retrieved a handgun, return to the facility and fired several shots into the ground. 

Following the shots being fired, several fights occurred in the street. 

Officers found one of the victims just north of Pine Street. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital. 

Several shell casings were found in front of the Warehouse. 

If you have more information about the shooting, contact the police department at 660-747-9133. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    2 suffer life-threatening injuries after double shooting in Kansas City

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:02:52 GMT
    File photoFile photo
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >
    Two people were shot at 2138 Wheeling Ave. in Kansas City, MO.  Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.  The victims showed up at the fire station at 2039 Hardesty Avenue.  There's no suspect information at this time.  The shooting calls originally came out after 9:30 p.m.  More >

  • Kansas Legislature overrides Brownback's veto of tax plan

    Kansas Legislature overrides Brownback's veto of tax plan

    As promised, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed Senate Bill 30. 

    More >

    As promised, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has vetoed Senate Bill 30. 

    More >

  • Southwest’s 3-day sale, including $100 round trip flights

    Southwest’s 3-day sale, including $100 round trip flights

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-06-06 19:45:23 GMT
    A publicity photo of Southwest Airline's new aircraft livery. The airline unveiled its new design September 8, 2014. (Credit: Southwest)A publicity photo of Southwest Airline's new aircraft livery. The airline unveiled its new design September 8, 2014. (Credit: Southwest)

    Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.

    More >

    Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.