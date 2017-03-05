Double shooting reported in Warrensburg

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting outside The Warehouse.

Police say the shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. in front of the business.

The shooting began as a fight inside the building. According to police, one of the individuals retrieved a handgun, return to the facility and fired several shots into the ground.

Following the shots being fired, several fights occurred in the street.

Officers found one of the victims just north of Pine Street. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

Several shell casings were found in front of the Warehouse.

If you have more information about the shooting, contact the police department at 660-747-9133.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.