Wildfire north of Hutchinson forces evacuations

Several hundred people in the Highlands area near Hutchinson remain evacuated, but are expected to be cleared to return home in the next few hours, a Reno County Sheriff's captain says.

With windy, dry conditions continuing, the captain says he is not sure how long it will be until firefighters can be done for good.

The Reno County Sheriff's Office reports no major structural damage as crews work to contain wildfire near the Highland Golf Club north of Hutchinson.

Reno County Sheriff's Capt. Steve Lutz says there was damage to the siding of one home.

Lutz says other property damage is primarily to fencing and propane tanks. He says there no explosions from the tanks.

Lutz says the Red Cross has stepped up to provide assistance for crews on scene.

