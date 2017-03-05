Copy-North Korea fires projectile

North Korea fires projectile - KCTV5

By Paula Hancocks CNN

(CNN) -- North Korea has fired a projectile into the Sea of Japan, which is also known as the East Sea, according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official. North Korea test-fired a new type of missile, the Pukguksong-2, nearly a month ago.

Developing story - more to come

