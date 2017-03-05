Wichita State's Gregg Marshall addresses chatter about Mizzou job

Following news of Kim Anderson's announced exit from the University of Missouri, a name immediately thrown out as a potential replacement was Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall.

Marshall addressed his future following the Shockers' victorious tournament win in St. Louis.

"Well, I'm flattered," Marshall said. "It's very humbling to hear that, but - and I don't know. I really don't have a crystal ball. I don't know how all that's going to play out. I could easily retire at Wichita State, if they will have me."

Marshall continued to talk about Mizzou and other potential opportunities in his post-game comments.

"The nice thing about having success and doing it the right way with quality young people is when you have opportunities, if you are - if you want to listen - and we do - then we see how that goes," he said. "But right now we're in a great place. We're in a great place. It's a win-win."

The Shockers, 30-4, have made the NCAA Tournament six straight seasons.

Mizzou's won 26 basketball games the past three years.

