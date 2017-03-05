12-year-old found dead from gunshot wound in Cooper County, MO

A 12-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Cooper County, MO.

The Cooper County Sheriff's received a report of the shooting about 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.

He was found in a rural location in southwestern Cooper County.

The sheriff's office, along with the Missouri Highway Patrol, are piecing together a timeline of events to try and determine what happened.

An autopsy will be held on Monday.

