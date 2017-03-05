Mason, Self, Jackson, Graham win Big 12 awards

Kansas State senior Wesley Iwundu (25) celebrates a 3-point basket while on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) scores over Texas guard Eric Davis Jr. (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Kansas guard Josh Jackson dons his Big 12 championship hat following the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas head coach Bill Self applauds his seniors before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) shoots over Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kansas won 90-85. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The All-Big 12 men's basketball teams and individual award winners were announced on Sunday.

Three awards went to the Kansas men's basketball team.

Frank Mason III with the Kansas Jayhawks was named Player of the Year while Josh Jackson won Freshman of the Year.

KU's Bill Self won Coach of the Year for the fifth time.

Mason and Jackson were named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

KU's Devonte' Graham was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Wesley Iwundu from K-State was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team.

Complete list of winners:

Player of the Year -- Frank Mason III , Kansas

, Kansas Defensive Player of the Year -- Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Newcomer of the Year -- Manu Lecomte, Baylor

Coach of the Year -- Bill Self , Kansas

Sixth Man Award -- Tarik Phillip, West Virginia

Freshman of the Year -- Josh Jackson, Kansas

The All-Big 12 First Team:

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Monté Morris, Iowa State

Josh Jackson , Kansas

, Kansas Frank Mason III , Kansas

, Kansas Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

The All-Big 12 Second Team:

Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State

Devonte' Graham , Kansas

, Kansas Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

The All-Big 12 Third Team:

Manu Lecomte, Baylor

Deonte Burton, Iowa State

Wesley Iwundu , Kansas State

, Kansas State Jarrett Allen, Texas

Keenan Evans, Texas Tech

Nathan Adrian, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions:

Ishmail Wainright (Baylor)

Matt Thomas (Iowa State)

Landen Lucas (Kansas)

(Kansas) D.J. Johnson (Kansas State)

(Kansas State) Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma)

Phil Forte (Oklahoma State)

Jaylen Fisher (TCU)

Kenrich Williams (TCU)

Zach Smith (Texas Tech)

