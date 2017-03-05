Mason, Self, Jackson, Graham win Big 12 awards - KCTV5

Mason, Self, Jackson, Graham win Big 12 awards

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The All-Big 12 men's basketball teams and individual award winners were announced on Sunday. 

Three awards went to the Kansas men's basketball team.

Frank Mason III with the Kansas Jayhawks was named Player of the Year while Josh Jackson won Freshman of the Year.

KU's Bill Self won Coach of the Year for the fifth time.

Mason and Jackson were named to the All-Big 12 First Team. 

KU's Devonte' Graham was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Wesley Iwundu from K-State was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. 

Complete list of winners:

  • Player of the Year -- Frank Mason III, Kansas

  • Defensive Player of the Year -- Jevon Carter, West Virginia

  • Newcomer of the Year -- Manu Lecomte, Baylor

  • Coach of the Year -- Bill Self, Kansas

  • Sixth Man Award -- Tarik Phillip, West Virginia

  • Freshman of the Year -- Josh Jackson, Kansas

The All-Big 12 First Team:

  • Johnathan Motley, Baylor
  • Monté Morris, Iowa State
  • Josh Jackson, Kansas
  • Frank Mason III, Kansas
  • Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

The All-Big 12 Second Team:

  • Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State
  • Devonte' Graham, Kansas
  • Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State
  • Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU
  • Jevon Carter, West Virginia

The All-Big 12 Third Team:

  • Manu Lecomte, Baylor
  • Deonte Burton, Iowa State
  • Wesley Iwundu, Kansas State
  • Jarrett Allen, Texas
  • Keenan Evans, Texas Tech
  • Nathan Adrian, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions:

  • Ishmail Wainright (Baylor)
  • Matt Thomas (Iowa State)
  • Landen Lucas (Kansas)
  • D.J. Johnson (Kansas State)
  • Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma)
  • Phil Forte (Oklahoma State)
  • Jaylen Fisher (TCU)
  • Kenrich Williams (TCU)
  • Zach Smith (Texas Tech)

