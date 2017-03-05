Jumpin' Catfish in Lee's Summit damaged by fire

The Jumpin' Catfish near Highway 50 and 3rd Street caught fire overnight.

Around 3 a.m., officers got a call from an intrusion alarm.

When they arrived at the restaurant, they saw condensation on the windows and smelled smoke, so they called the fire department.

When the fire department arrived, nothing could be seen from outside the restaurant. So, crews forced their way inside and found it was filled with smoke.

Firefighters worked their way kitchen and quickly extinguished the fire by 3:37 a.m.

The fire department said it seems that the fire started near electrical equipment in the service area and spread to the kitchen.

The inside of the restaurant is badly damaged. Fire damage was contained to the waiters' service area and portions of the kitchen and dining area. The rest of the restaurant has smoke damage.

Renovations will have to take place before the restaurant can reopen.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.