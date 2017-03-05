1 dead, 4 hurt in Topeka shooting; body found behind Reser's food plant

A shooting in Topeka has left one person dead and four injured. (WIBW)

Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and 4 others hurt.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says they were called to SE 23rd Street and Bellview Avenue, at 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, for a reported shooting.

Officers were then notified that a car with victims was running red lights headed to the hospital, and another car was parked behind the Reser's food plant at SE 6th Avenue and SE Deer Creek Trafficway, with victims inside.

A woman was found dead, and another person hurt, in the vehicle behind Reser's. Three victims were taken by car to the hospital.

Beightel says two cars were shooting at each other at 23rd and Belleview. Several bullets struck nearby homes and shell casings were found in the road.

The four victims at the hospital are in stable condition.

Topeka Police have not released any suspect information at this time, but said they are interviewing several witnesses and the victims.

