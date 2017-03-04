Community shows support for 17-year-old with rare cancer - KCTV5

Community shows support for 17-year-old with rare cancer

Noah Coram (Credit: GoFundMe) Noah Coram (Credit: GoFundMe)
Event organizers were only ready for 100, but they made room for a total of 260 when they saw how many people came out to support a 17-year-old with a rare form of cancer.

"The love that I feel just from the community in general is really crazy, and for me,” Noah Coram said. “I thought I was someone people wouldn't come out for."

Coram was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in December.

He has six months to live, but that hasn't stopped the teen from living life to the fullest.

On Saturday, hundreds showed up for a benefit to support him and his family. Which is something he said helps keep his spirits up.

“If anybody is going to survive this rare form of cancer, I truly believe it's Noah Coram,” said family friend Donna Wilson.

“It's great it,” Coram said. “It inspires me to keep on fighting because I know I have people behind me.”

Despite his illness, Noah has done some pretty incredible things like fly over Kansas City and ride in supercars.

He said there's still a lot left on his bucket list. He is truly an inspiring young man.

He said his idol is Warren Buffett, which is a meeting his family and friends say they hope to arrange.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Coram.

