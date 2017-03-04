Man hospitalized after crash on K-7 Highway

The traffic backup that happened after the highway was closed. (KCTV)

The scene of the crash as seen from Chopper 5. (KCTV)

A man was hospitalized after a rollover accident that happened on K-7 on Friday evening.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Olathe, was headed southbound on K-7 Highway around 6 p.m. when the pickup truck left the roadway north of Prairie Star Parkway.

The truck, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, rolled into the median and came to a rest on its wheels.

The driver had to be cut out of the wreckage by emergency crews. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

All northbound lanes of K-7 were shut down at Prairie Star Parkway so that the accident scene could be cleared.

