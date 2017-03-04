Ranchers help with cattle search

People came from all over with their horses and 4-wheelers trying to help track down loose cattle in Johnson County on Friday.

That includes a veterinarian in Smithville who brought several employees, along with veterinary equipment, in case any of the cattle needed medical attention.

“They were spooked, yeah,” said Aaron Brisbane, who helped with the loose cattle. “They were very spooked.”

You would be, too if you were caught in the middle of a busy highway.

The police dispatch recordings describe the scene:

“There’s a lot of cars pulling over, people videotaping the cows.” “There’s about 10 cattle running westbound on K-10 past Renner Boulevard by now, probably.”

Police used their cars to wrangle the cattle and volunteers like Brisbane used horses to herd them.

On Saturday, ranchers returned to the area trying to corral the remaining cattle.

“The traffic is the hardest thing because we never know where these animals are going to lead to or go to,” Brisbane said.

Around 2 on Saturday morning, a car struck one of the animals at K-10 and I-435. The driver is ok, but the cow died.

Brisbane says it was important to do what he could to help. “Just for the safety of the animals and the safety for the people driving around these animals,” he said. “That's the most important thing.”

Police say they have stopped actively searching unless they hear of a situation that could be dangerous to the public.

At last count, 17 cows were still unaccounted for.

